Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 18.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.