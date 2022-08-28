Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $42.09

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.09, but opened at $43.18. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 338.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

