Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regis Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

RGRNF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

