Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.