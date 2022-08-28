Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $98,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

RLAY stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,751 shares of company stock worth $891,694 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

