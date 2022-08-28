ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.23. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

