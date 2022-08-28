Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

