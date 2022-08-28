ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head to Head Analysis

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -50.68% -37.94% -32.19% ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nephros and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67 ResMed 0 4 5 0 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 669.93%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $266.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than ResMed.

55.6% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.37 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -2.51 ResMed $3.58 billion 9.05 $779.44 million $5.31 41.65

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Nephros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; and connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice agencies, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

