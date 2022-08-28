Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 14,317 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 276,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,012,000 after buying an additional 69,784 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 863,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $153,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 132,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Apple Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

