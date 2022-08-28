Reviewing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExlService and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.12 billion 5.02 $114.76 million $3.73 45.71 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.69 -$78.18 million ($0.68) -12.34

Profitability

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ExlService and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.05% 21.78% 12.00% ACV Auctions -25.63% -17.47% -9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67 ACV Auctions 0 0 9 0 3.00

ExlService presently has a consensus price target of $159.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

