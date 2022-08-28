Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 15.03% 42.92% 13.59% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gilead Sciences and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.86 $6.23 billion $3.28 19.02 ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 6.02 -$63.65 million N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 9 4 0 2.21 ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats ERYTECH Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About ERYTECH Pharma

(Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.