Reviewing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 7.02 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.60 $223.51 million $1.13 11.03

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT N/A -10.32% -6.36% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 71.47% 8.22% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Office REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

