Reviewing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 112.92 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Energous $760,000.00 139.67 -$41.43 million ($0.51) -2.69

Energous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Satellogic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% Energous -4,120.80% -84.10% -74.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Satellogic and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.3% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Satellogic and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Energous has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Satellogic.

Risk & Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energous beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

