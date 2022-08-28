Reviewing TMC the metals (TMC) & The Competition

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TMC the metals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% TMC the metals Competitors -875.52% 2.56% -1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A -$141.30 million -1.97 TMC the metals Competitors $8.23 billion $2.55 billion -8.19

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TMC the metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 TMC the metals Competitors 635 2029 2656 83 2.40

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 364.11%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 41.71%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

TMC the metals competitors beat TMC the metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

