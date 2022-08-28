REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

