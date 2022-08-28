Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
