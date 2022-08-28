Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

