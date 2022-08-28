Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 26,470 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,983 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

