Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Receives Sell Rating from Evercore ISI

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $717,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 19.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

