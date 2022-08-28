RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at RLI
In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
RLI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLI (RLI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.