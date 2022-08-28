RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

RLI Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

