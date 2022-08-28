Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,120 shares of company stock valued at $475,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

