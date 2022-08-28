Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $40.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 21.3 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.