Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

