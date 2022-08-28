SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $330.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.06. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,547,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

