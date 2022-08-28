Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $164.37

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $164.37, but opened at $147.07. Seagen shares last traded at $149.20, with a volume of 53,763 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Seagen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seagen by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 226.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,417 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Seagen by 8,700.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

