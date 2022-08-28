Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Seer by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Down 9.9 %

SEER opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seer

In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.