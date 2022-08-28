Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.99. Seer shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $631.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

