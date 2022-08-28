Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.