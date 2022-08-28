Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.93

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 315,312 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Read More
