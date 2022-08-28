Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shake Shack Stock Down 8.6 %

SHAK stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

