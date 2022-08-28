Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

LON:BONH opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.79.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

