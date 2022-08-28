Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Bonhill Group Stock Performance
LON:BONH opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.79.
Bonhill Group Company Profile
