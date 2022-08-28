Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 20.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 493,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 367,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.