Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 23.9%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 2.0 %

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $835.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.51.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

See Also

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

