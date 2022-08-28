Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Declines By 21.4%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

VPN opened at $15.02 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.