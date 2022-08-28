Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Grows By 69.7%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.