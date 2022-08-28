Short Interest in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Drops By 20.4%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Latham Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latham Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

