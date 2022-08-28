Short Interest in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Drops By 20.4%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Latham Group Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
