Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Decreases By 20.5%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Music Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Music Acquisition by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Music Acquisition by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Music Acquisition Price Performance

TMAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Music Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

