Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 28.8%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 447,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

