Short Interest in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Decreases By 38.1%

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAVS. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

WAVS stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Western Acquisition Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

