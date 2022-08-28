Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW) Decreases By 25.6%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

WINVW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 434,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

