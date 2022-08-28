Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Declines By 35.5%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,872,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 6,005,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Price Performance

ZIZTF opened at $0.68 on Friday. ZIP has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.