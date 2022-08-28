Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.64

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

