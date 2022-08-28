Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Barclays lowered their price target on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $587.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,477,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.