Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance
WINR stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $158,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
