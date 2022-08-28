Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

WINR stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $158,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

