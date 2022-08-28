Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,665,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,149 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

