SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after buying an additional 93,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,277,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,145 shares of company stock worth $3,112,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.63. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $115.49 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

