Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

SIX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,078,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

