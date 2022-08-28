Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $92,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,996,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,078,325 shares of company stock worth $25,669,412 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.06 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

