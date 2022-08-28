Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,673 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

