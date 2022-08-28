Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 225,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 690.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:PAX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.31%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

