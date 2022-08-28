Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,886,000 after buying an additional 5,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

